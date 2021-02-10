Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Spoilers & Scheduling News For 'General Hospital': Sonny's Next Encounter Could Lead To A Big Revelation
TV
Stacy Carey

General Hospital spoilers have promised some intriguing developments with the next new episode. Unfortunately, viewers have been left in a holding pattern this week due to multiple preemptions. As everybody waits to see what was originally slated to be broadcast on Tuesday, February 9, a few additional teasers have people buzzing.

On Tuesday, a message via the General Hospital Twitter page detailed that the show that was supposed to air then would be pushed to Wednesday. Many fans were a bit doubtful that would actually happen, and those skeptics were right.

About 40 minutes into the time slot on Wednesday where General Hospital airs for much of the country, a new tweet was posted.

"We are continuing to monitor the ongoing breaking news coverage and have decided to air today's episode of General Hospital (originally scheduled to air yesterday) tomorrow," the post read.

These shifts have come due to the Senate impeachment trial. As optimistic as ABC may be that they can return to their regular schedule on Thursday, that seems unlikely. In the meantime, General Hospital spoilers hint that the drama ahead should be worth the wait.

It was previously revealed that Sonny, who currently has amnesia and believes he is "Mike" would have a tense encounter with somebody.

According to Soap Hub, it's a local police officer who will be at the pub talking with Sonny. He will want to question "Mike" about some recent robberies in the area, but Lenny will stick up for his guest. In fact, the cop will even joke about how perhaps Mike has a whole mob under him, a quip that nobody involved realizes is true.

Sonny will go on to tell the officer he should either take him into the station or leave him alone. He will go off to get more coffee, and the officer will scoop up the mug that "Mike" had been using. His plan is to run the fingerprints, which could certainly reveal the truth about Sonny's identity.

Whether the next new episode of General Hospital airs on Thursday or later, viewers will also see Nina talking to Phyllis. During their talk, Phyllis will confirm that Frank was the man who accepted Nina's baby years ago.

Carly and Jason will struggle to face the memorial service for Sonny, and Michael will have a chat with Willow.

Will the cop's plan to check the fingerprints on the coffee cup be successful? Sonny's fingerprints are surely in the system, but it seems likely that this amnesia storyline will be more complex and take longer to resolve than something as simple as that. General Hospital spoilers hint at some juicy twists on the horizon and viewers are anxious to get back to their regular schedule.

