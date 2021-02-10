Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 10, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Cleavage In Unzipped Monochromatic Outfit
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Jilissa Zoltko tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post. The model wore a monochromatic athleisure set from Bo and Tee for the six photos.

In all the images, Jilissa wore a tight blue crop top with long sleeves made out of a textured fabric. The garment's neckline featured a zipper, which she left entirely unzipped, revealing a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. It featured the brand's name at the hemline. She paired it with matching high-waisted leggings with a tie around the waist.

Jilissa wore her blond hair in loose curls, which tumbled over her shoulders from a slightly off-center part. She accessorized with a small gold necklace, earrings, and a ring. She also held a black purse over one shoulder. She shared a variety of images of herself in a parking garage. She faced the front and looked serious while holding onto a piece of her hair in the first one, and for the next slide, she had a huge smile on her lips and looked off to the side.

The following three photos featured Jilissa turning slightly away from the camera, showcasing her pert derriere in the pants while looking back at the camera's lens. She had a serious face in one and a toothy grin in the others.

For the final shot, the model faced the back with her hands at her nipped-in waist, showing off her curves. She turned her head to the side and smiled.

Instagram users showed the post plenty of love, with nearly 17,000 hitting the like button. At least 250 took the time to leave an uplifting comment praising the casually sexy look.

"Blueberry bubble butt forever. I'm obsessed with this set. You sold me," one devotee gushed, adding a heart-kiss smiley.

"I love this on you! Your body is perfect, and this shows it off perfectly," a second fan enthused, including a flame and a kiss.

"I love seeing you in anything blue. You look stunning in this. So sexy. It couldn't fit you any better," a third Instagram user wrote along with flames, hearts, and lips.

"Oh wow! You are extremely beautiful with an incredible, irresistible smile, Jilissa. Keep up the amazing work! I'm here for it," a fourth follower declared, adding double pink hearts and an angel emoji.

Jilissa often flaunts her voluptuous curves in various lingerie and formfitting outfits in pictures, which she posts on her social media. The Inquisitr reported that she recently looked delightful in a navy bra-and-panties set.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.