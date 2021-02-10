Ashley Roberts Dazzles In Short Sequined Dress With Long White Gloves For 'EUPHORIA.'

Ashley Roberts, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The "Jai Ho (You Are My Destiny)" hitmaker recently did a shoot for EUPHORIA. magazine and looked very glamorous.

Roberts stunned in a nude-colored dress that was covered in sequins. The item of clothing featured wide straps and was relatively low-cut, displaying her decolletage area. The short attire fell above her upper thigh and was paired with strappy heels. She teamed the ensemble with long white gloves and accessorized herself with a necklace and earrings. Roberts styled half her wavy blond hair clipped back and left the rest down.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a plain backdrop. The singer leaned forward and rested her arms in front of her. Roberts gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and let her locks drape over her shoulders.

In the next slide, the former I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! contestant was snapped closer-up with her arms raised. Roberts gazed to the left and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the third and final frame, she was photographed from head-to-toe while lifting one hand to her forehead. Roberts continued to look in the same direction and dazzled in the light.

In the tags, the entertainer credited her fashion stylist Thomas George Wulbern, hairstylist Luke Pluckrose, makeup artist Hila Karmand, and the photographer Jack Alexander.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 7,500 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

"These pictures are killing meee," one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

"You look lovely. Lovely outfit and picture," another person shared.

"Jesus Christ! You are actually perfect! Stunning!" remarked a third fan.

"Wow u look so beautiful and very hot," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Roberts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer black dress that was covered in sparkles and had a low-cut neckline. The sheer number was worn with a matching scarf and knee-high stockings. Roberts tied her locks up and opted for high heels that gave her some extra height. The Grammy Award-nominated star was caught crouching and sporting an over-the-shoulder pose.