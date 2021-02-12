Trending Stories
February 12, 2021
Belgian Stunner Savannah Prez Goes Full Smokeshow In Shiny Pink Bikini
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Savannah Prez gave her 916,000 Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, February 10, when she treated them to a smoldering new update. The Belgian model and fitness trainer took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself clad in a skimpy bikini.

The photo showed Prez sitting on a sandy beach in Belgium, as she revealed via the geotag. She was facing the photographer, with one leg outstretched and the other bent. She tilted her head slightly, shooting a half-smile at the camera.

Prez was dressed in a deep pink two-piece bathing suit made from a slightly shiny fabric. The garment included white lace, which added texture and contrast to it. The top had an underwire that pushed against her chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. The bottoms tied into bows on the sides that sat high, highlighting her strong hips.

Prez wore her light brown hair parted in the middle and styled in wavy strands, which she pulled over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with stylish jewelry, including heart-shaped earrings, bracelets and a delicate cross necklace.

She included a powerful message in the caption, noting how sunsets are evidence that endings can also be beautiful. She also tagged the Belgian photographer known on Instagram simply as Dries.

The post proved to be an immediate success with her followers. In under an hour, it attracted more than 9,000 likes and upward of 140 comments. They took to the comments section to interact with Prez, raving about her killer body, ensemble and skills, while also expressing their overall admiration for her.

"Yes, as well as someone who stays healthy like you," one of her fans raved.

"I miss summer I'm sure you do too," another user replied.

"You are so stunning, a real model," a third follower gushed, adding a couple of heart-eyes emoji and clapping hands after the words.

"You just intensify the beauty. Absolutely gorgeous [three red heart emoji]. I love you," a fourth admirer added.

Prez often takes to her Instagram followers to share health-related content. Last week, she shared a before-and-after picture that showed her body transformation over the years, as The Inquisitr wrote. Both pictures showed her wearing underwear sets, which put her figure fully on display. In the "before" shot, her signature strong thighs were pretty much nonexistent, proving that her hard work and dedication have paid off. In the caption, she discussed the importance of resting for muscle growth.

