February 10, 2021
Daisy Keech Drops It Like It's Hot While Squatting Down In A Black Thong
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Daisy Keech dropped it down low in the most recent update that she shared on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer added the post to her page on February 10, and it's been getting noticed for several different reasons.

Daisy posed inside in her latest upload. She appeared at the center of the frame, squatting low as she looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. She put one arm in front of her and the opposite near her side. A vase of red roses sat on the desk in front of her, and another tall green plant sat on the edge. In her caption, she asked fans to list their favorite flower.

Daisy showcased her amazing figure in a sexy black set from Asos. On top, she sported a formfitting bra with a thick band that was tight on her back. It featured a set of thin straps with fasteners to adjust the size. Daisy partially obscured the front of her top with her pose while still revealing a glimpse of sideboob for her adoring fans.

She teamed the look with a pair of panties that were equally as hot. The influencer pulled its waistband high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and frame. It had thick sides with a high-cut design that showcased her toned and tanned legs. The back of the garment featured a cheeky cut that tucked deep into the model's backside, showing off her pert derriere. She completed her skin-baring attire with a pair of black socks.

Daisy wore her long blond locks with a center part, and they spilled over her back and shoulders. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a dainty silver ring as her only visible one.

Her followers have not been shy about showering the update with love since it went live on her feed minutes ago. More than 93,000 social media users double-tapped the update while over 400 left comments. Most applauded Daisy's incredible figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

"A daisy with a side of keech. You look amazing as always my love," one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts at the end of her comment.

"Sensuous beauty with soothing body and the most amazing curves i have seen," a second fan remarked.

"Of course it's a Daisy it can't be anything else my beautiful," another wrote, referencing the caption.

"My favorite flower is a daisy, also we have the same name!" one more person noted.

