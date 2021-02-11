Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

February 11, 2021
'Healthy' Labels On Menu Items Can Be Misleading, According To New Research
Health
Kim Smith

Labels shown on restaurant menus claiming that certain items or dishes are "healthy," "organic" or "low-fat" might be misleading, according to new research coming from the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The research comes from Megan Mueller, an assistant professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at Colorado State University, who studied six years of information found on menus from 96 of the top-selling restaurant chains in the U.S. She compared it with figures from the database MenuStat to determine if the data was accurate.

"This study looked at claims on menus to see if so-called healthy items were actually better for you, given that people assume they are," Mueller said in a statement, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What she found was that while an item might be given a healthy label such as "organic," it might be unhealthy in other ways. For example, a dish that is labeled "low-fat" might contain high levels of sodium.

Mueller researched a variety of menu items, including side dishes, main entrees and desserts. According to their label, they fell into one of five categories, which included general health (so-called "healthy" items), health-related ingredients (such as "gluten-free" or containing "whole grain"), nutritional content (including "low-fat" choices), sourcing (which included "organic" or "local" labeling) and vegetarian/vegan.

The findings showed that almost 20 percent of the items were labeled incorrectly, with hidden sugar -- and subsequently, hidden calories -- being the biggest culprit. High levels of sodium were also a concern. Mueller also noted that results were not consistent.

The researcher explained that health claims for restaurants were "not as well-regulated" as they are for packaged items found in grocery stores. She pointed out that restaurants have been exempt from the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990. While they have been required to label calories since 2018, other health claims are more difficult to prove.

"It's hard to know what's healthy and what's not on restaurant menus, because restaurants don't have to go through the same lab analyses as a packaged food producer would when making certain claims," she explained, citing a lack of regulatory oversight.

undefined
Getty Images | Justin Sullivan

The research suggested that restaurants could be more transparent with customers by working toward making nutritional information more readily available to them so they can make more informed decisions.

The report also explained that further research was needed to understand how -- or if -- consumers utilize the information provided for them on menus.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.