February 10, 2021
Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Semi-Sheer Pastel Cover-Up
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram share, brunette beauty Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with a steamy trio of slides in which she rocked a semi-sheer cover-up. The photos were captured by LHGFX Photography, the source behind almost all of Katelyn's Instagram snaps, and she made sure to tag the photographer's own page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide.

The photos were taken at Indian Rocks Beach in Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Katelyn kicked things off with a snap in which she had her body angled to the side, glancing over her shoulder at the camera. She wore a semi-sheer cover-up that incorporated blush tones and gray hues, as well as some printed elements and sequinned embellishments stretching both horizontally and vertically over the garment. The delicate fabric draped over her ample assets and slender arms, with the sleeves just brushing her elbows, and the hem of the piece came part of the way down her peachy posterior.

She appeared to be wearing a swimsuit underneath the cover-up, which gave the outfit a sultry peek-a-boo vibe. Her shapely rear was on full display, as were several inches of her toned thighs. She had one hand on her ensemble, swishing it slightly as she gazed at the camera. Her long brunette locks were parted just slightly off center, tumbling down her back in soft waves.

She treated her fans to a full-body shot for the third share, posing with both hands on her waist in a way that accentuated her hourglass curves. Her bronzed stems were exposed, and the semi-sheer fabric draped over her body. She finished off the look with a single accessory, a pair of black strappy espadrille platform wedges.

The third slide featured a short video clip in which Katelyn struck a few different poses, working her curves for the camera. She had a straw hat atop her brunette tresses for that clip, and raised the hem of her look at one point, flashing the skimpy bikini bottoms she wore underneath.

Her followers couldn't get enough of the share, and the post received over 19,100 likes as well as 613 comments within just two hours.

"Beautiful," one fan wrote simply, followed by a single flame emoji.

"Amazing outfit," another follower chimed in.

"Gorgeous as always!!!" a third fan commented.

"She is sublime with this dream body," yet another added, captivated by Katelyn's fit physique.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared a steamy duo of snaps in which she rocked a smoking-hot lingerie set while posing with a container filled with flowers. The post showed her gearing up for Valentine's Day, and it had her followers rushing to hit the like button.

