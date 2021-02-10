Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Gabby Epstein Teases Fans And Tugs At Her Plunging Corset Top While Sharing 'The Best Things About Vday'
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Gabby Epstein put on another sexy show on her Instagram page this week, driving her fans wild. The model turned up the heat as she showcased her flawless figure in a risque ensemble while sharing her favorite things about Valentine's Day.

The February 9 update included two smoldering photos that captured Gabby posing in front of an ornate wooden door. She affixed her piercing brown eyes on the camera in the first photo, gazing intently at its lens as she pursed her plump lips together. She turned her head to the side in the second image and stared at something off into the distance while parting her plump lips in a sultry manner.

In the caption, Gabby shared a list of what she considered the "best things about Vday" with her 2.4 million followers. She noted that half-priced chocolate on February 15th was certainly a perk, as well as the clothing brand PrettyLittleThing's specially curated edit for the romantic holiday. She even modeled one of the looks from the online retailer's Valentine's Day collection, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Aussie beauty looked hotter than ever as she showcased her curvaceous figure in a set of lacy white lingerie that left very little to the imagination. Her look included a skimpy corset top that fit snugly around her chest and torso, highlighting her voluptuous assets and slender frame. It had thick, flattering seams and a flirty ruffled trim along its bottom hem, as well as underwire-style cups that exposed a massive amount of her colossal cleavage. She teased her followers by tugging at the sides of them, bringing even more attention to the busty display.

Gabby teamed the racy top with a pair of matching white panties that were just as sexy. The semi-sheer lingerie covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and toned thighs well within eyesight for her audience to admire. The thin straps of its waistband were pulled extremely high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, taut midsection, and abs.

The blond bombshell earned plenty of praise for her latest social media upload, including hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

"You look amazing girl," one person wrote.

"You're a dream," quipped another fan.

"Gorgeous, hot and sexy! Great shot!" a third follower gushed.

"Goddess," added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also raked in nearly 68,000 likes in less than a day's time.

