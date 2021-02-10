Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Smolders In Hot Pink Bikini And Captain's Hat
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Erika Gray was a full bombshell earlier this week when she teased her 2.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling new post. The Brazilian model and content creator took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a double update in which she rocked a minuscule bikini that sent temperatures soaring.

The photos showed Gray, who is also known as a Wild 'N Out girl, hanging out on a boat at nighttime. According to the geotag, she indicated she was in Miami, Florida. In the first, Gray sat in a three-quarter angle as she leaned her torso forward, placing one hand on her thigh. She arched her back, pushing her booty back and highlighting her hourglass figure.

Gray rocked a hot pink swimsuit with a triangle top that showcased her busty chest. It included chain shoulder pieces that went around her neck. Her matching bikini bottoms also had side chains, which she pulled up high on her hips. The front sat low, exposing her tight lower stomach. She paired her suit with a sparkly cover-up, which she tied loosely around her waist.

Gray completed her look with a white captain's hat with a black brim and yellow nautical symbols and details. She also wore gold jewelry, including large hoop earrings, silver necklaces and a bracelet.

Gray used the caption space to simply note that the picture showed her enjoying a night out in the Florida city.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within a day, the post has garnered more than 33,600 likes and upwards of 290 comments. They took to the comments section to shower Gray with compliments, gushing over her killer body and outfit.

"I would love to spend those Miami nights with you," one user wrote.

"Man, when did you go and get even more beautiful?" replied another one of her fans.

"Wishing I was in Miami right now instead of dealing with this Chicago snowstorm," a third admirer chimed in.

"Such a hot lady @misserikagray I love your body and eyes," added a fourth follower.

Gray is well known among her fans for sharing content that oozes sex appeal. As The Inquisitr noted, she previously uploaded a slideshow that captured her in a scanty lingerie set that once again put her flawless body front and center. The garment featured a flimsy bra with semi-sheer panels and a pattern that created star shapes on the cups. Her panties matched the top and sat low, allowing enough space for the garter belt that clasped around her waist.

