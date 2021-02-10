Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Sofia Bevarly Brings The Heat In A Ribbed Crop Top While Asking Fans For Their Valentine's Day Plans
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Sofia Bevarly put on a sexy display in the most recent update that she shared on her Instagram feed. The model's February 10 update included three new images where she sported a skin-baring outfit.

In the first photo, Sofia struck a pose on a cream-colored couch. She appeared to be inside, posing in front of a gallery wall with an array of colorful pictures. Sohe wore a smile on her face, placing both hands near her knees as she gazed directly at the camera. Her second photo took a more serious tone as the stunner grabbed her ankle with both hands. In the last shot, she leaned her head back as she ran her hand through her hair.

Sofia rocked a sexy outfit that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. She wore a tight tank top that fit perfectly on her curves. The garment's light blue color accentuated her all-over glow. It also boasted a ribbed fabric that stretched tightly over her chest. Its thick straps were pulled wide on her shoulder while her muscular arms were entirely in view. The bottom band fit tightly on her chest, helping highlight her tiny torso.

She teamed the look with a pair of light-wash jeans. The trendy garment had distressing around the knees, teasing a few peeks of skin. She pulled the waistband high on her hips, which complemented her tiny midsection. She went barefoot for the casual look and added a few accessories, including a digital watch.

Sofia styled her long brunette locks with a side part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, Sofia asked fans what they had planned for Valentine's Day, adding a white heart at the end of her post. In its short time live, the post has earned a ton of attention. More than 14,000 users double-tapped the update while an additional 170 left comments.

"Dreaming of Valentine's Day with you!! You look amazing hunny," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts at the end of their comment.

"Hottest of em all. I have no plans for V-day how about you my dear," a second fan chimed in.

"Sending you some Passion Tree Hard Seltzer of course. Love you," a third Instagram user wrote.

"Happy Wednesday and Happy Early Day of love to this beautiful woman Sofia. I'm giving quotes to everyone by posting Instagram story," one more exclaimed.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the model sizzled in a white bikini while posing at the beach.

