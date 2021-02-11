Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 11, 2021
Tuesday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Sharon's Stunning Betrayal
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 16, tease that Elena and Nate's romantic vacation takes a turn for the worse when she confesses her secret to him. Elsewhere, Victor questions Adam's intentions regarding Sharon and Chelsea while Rey gives his wife an ultimatum. Ultimately, Sharon ends up betraying her husband and her daughter.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) finally comes clean with Nate (Sean Dominic), according to SheKnows Soaps. After a bad dream, he realizes that she still has Devon (Bryton James) on her mind. Even though she tries to downplay the whole thing, Nate eventually asks her outright. Elena can't lie about it. She ends up telling Nate that she spent the night with Devon during the recent ice storm. He's not overly surprised, but he isn't willing to forgive and forget, either. Instead of enjoying their romantic trip together, Nate ends up going for a walk on the beach alone.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Adam (Mark Grossman) a reality check. The father and son meet at Society to catch up. They're fresh off of Adam attempting to forsake the Newman name, but after Victor came through to help out with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), he seems pretty happy to have that last name -- at least for now.

Eric Braeden of the CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

They discuss Chelsea's recovery, and Victor calls out Adam about including Sharon in it. While Adam attempts to explain it, he notes that Sharon has kept him grounded through everything. Without her help, Adam doesn't know where he'd be. Victor warns his son to consider what he's doing carefully.

At Sharon's, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) tells her how he feels about walking in and seeing Adam holding his wife's hand. She tries to explain that it's innocent, but Rey wants her to hear him too. He lets Sharon know how it feels for her to always put Adam's needs before his and everyone else's. Although he doesn't want to give her an ultimatum, Rey lets Sharon know that he wants her to cut off all contact with her ex-husband.

After their discussion, that's what Sharon attempts to do. She finds Adam at Society and tells him she can't be part of Chelsea's recovery anymore. They talk about things a bit more, and then suddenly, they kiss each other passionately. Sharon betrays not only Rey but also Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). The teen is sure to be blindsided by her mother kissing the man who kidnapped her. Adam also betrays Chelsea, which won't go over well.

Latest Headlines

Chris Wallace Praises Joe Biden For Not Making 'Gaffes'

February 20, 2021

Hilary Duff Debuts Shocking Blue Hair In Latest Instagram Post

February 20, 2021

Poll: Most Americans View QAnon Unfavorably, Concerned About Domestic Terrorism

February 19, 2021

Emme Rylan Shares Big Life Update & 'General Hospital' Fans Are Hopeful For Lulu's Return

February 19, 2021

World Has Nine Years To Avert Climate Catastrophe, John Kerry Warns 

February 19, 2021

Rachel Cook Flaunts Feminine Figure In Lacy Bra And Leather Pants

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.