Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up The Sun In A Scanty White Bikini In Paradisiacal New Upload

Alessandra Ambrosio's latest Instagram upload has her fans talking for more reasons than one. The ex-Victoria's Secret model stunned her 10.3 million followers as she went scantily clad in a series of paradisiacal snaps that brought some serious heat to her page.

The images were taken in Fernando de Noronha, per the geotag -- a volcanic archipelago in Brazil that made for quite a stunning scene. Alessandra was seen posing on top of a large boulder that sat along the edge of the rocky cliff as the sun spilled down on her, illuminating her slender frame.

A beautiful view of the deep turquoise ocean could be seen just behind the 39-year-old, which was surrounded by two towering mountains that were partially submerged in the sea. The site was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was Alessandra herself that truly captivated her audience as she flaunted her ageless beauty in a scanty bikini the perfectly suited her killer curves.

The Brazilian bombshell looked hotter than ever in the tiny white two-piece that popped against her deep tan. The set was, naturally, from her own Gal Floripa swimwear line, and included a sexy triangle-style top that fit snugly around her ample chest. It had a plunging v-neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage, while its tiny cups teased a glimpse of sideboob as she worked the lens. The number also unique double straps that looped tightly around her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

Alessandra's bikini bottoms were hardly within eyesight in the multi-slide update, though it wasn't hard to tell that they were just as risque. The number appeared to have a daringly cheeky style that offered a peek at the model's pert derriere, as well as a daringly high-cut design that showed off her curvy hips and toned thighs. Its thick waistband just barely made its way into the shots, sitting high up on the beauty's hips where it accentuated her tiny waist and taut stomach.

Fans seemed thrilled to see the catwalk queen clad in swimwear, as evidenced by the 119,000-plus likes awarded to the update within just six hours of going live. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to compliment Alessandra.

"Wow great abs," one person wrote.

"You're an absolute beauty," praised another fan.

"Words can not describe this goddess," a third follower remarked.

"Simply divine," added a fourth admirer.

Alessandra put on another sexy show over the weekend, taking to her account on Saturday to share a set of sizzling selfies that saw her rocking a ruffled blue bikini top. Fans went wild for that post as well, double-tapping it over 160,000 times to date.