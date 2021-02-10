Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Bares Chiseled Physique In Neon Yellow Swimsuit
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Ariana James served a killer look on Tuesday, February 9, when she treated her 2.4 million Instagram followers to a smoldering new update. The Colombian model and fitness celebrity took to her popular account to share a video that saw her showing off her chiseled physique in a striking swimsuit.

The video-clip featured James swaying her body on a balcony overlooking a city view and the ocean in the background. She faced the camera at first, holding onto the railing with both hands and opening her legs in a wide stance. She then turned around, showing off her tight glutes and engaging the muscles on her thighs.

James sizzled in a neon yellow one-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her tan skin. It displayed a classic design that gave off 1990s vibes. The thong back put her derriere fully on display while the high-cut sides exposed her hips.

James wore her jet black hair pulled up in a high ponytail while the length boasted frizzy strands that added texture to her hairstyle.

James paired the clip with the song "Hecha Pa' Mi" by DJ Boza, as she revealed via the tag. Her fans showed they enjoyed the new post. Within half a day, it has attracted more than 84,600 likes and over 1,500 comments.

Most of them flocked to the comments to shower James with compliments, praising everything from her defined body to her personality. Others simply used the opportunity to express their overall admiration for the model.

"Ariiiii but you are killing it [four fire emoji] that's my motivation [three flexed biceps] so proud to follow you," one user chimed in.

"Love you diosa," wrote another one of her admirers, using the Spanish word for "goddess," according to Google Translate.

"There Ari you are perfect and admirable [two heart-eyes] [two red hearts] a goddess!!! Hope you are doing great babe, greetings!!" a third fan raved.

"I have activated the notifications so that when you upload something, I will be the first to see it," replied a fourth follower.

James often takes to her Instagram feed to share content that highlights her figure, which she uses to get her fans interested in a healthy lifestyle. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she recently posted a slideshow that showed her striking different poses by a swimming pool. She rocked a bubblegum pink two-piece workout set. It included a sports bra with a plunging neckline that teased her cleavage. The leggings were super tight and clung to her shapely legs.

