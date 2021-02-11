Bruce Springsteen Arrested For DUI In New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen was arrested for DUI in his home state of New Jersey, according to Page Six.

The 71-year-old was arrested on November 14, 2020, at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, as confirmed to the outlet by a spokesperson for the National Park Service. Bruce was reportedly charged with DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The spokesperson added that he was "cooperative" throughout the process.

TMZ was the first to report the news. The rock 'n' roll superstar will have a court appearance coming in the next few weeks. They shared this was the first DUI for Bruce.

In his autobiography, Born to Run, Bruce wrote that he avoided drugs and did not try his first drink until he was 22 years old. This was due to what he claimed were his father Doug's struggles with alcoholism and depression.

He called sobriety a "religion" as an up-and-coming musician and said he mistrusted those who treated the lack thereof as something to rally around and celebrate. He claimed to work hard for stability and needed it more than a free license.

According to his book, the singer deliberately avoided alcohol, drugs, and the excesses often associated with the rock 'n' roll lifestyle.

The arrest came on the heels of Bruce's first commercial endorsement during Super Bowl LV, where he appeared in and narrated a commercial for Jeep.

In the advertisement, he visited a church that was reportedly located in the geographical center of the country. While driving a Jeep, he spoke about what made us all Americans. He also offered a message of hope in his words for a divided America.

"We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground, so we can get there," he said in the two-minute ad. "We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there's hope on the road up ahead. And we will cross this divide."

In the end, a message on the screen addressed the "ReUnited" States of America.

Pitchfork reported that in the mid-1980s, Bruce turned down an offer of $15 million from Chrysler to license his hit song, "Born in the U.S.A."'

Springsteen has been a longtime donor to the Democratic Party donor. He voted for President Joe Biden and performed "Land of Hope and Dreams" at his inauguration last month.