February 10, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Wednesday: Hope & Steffy Strike A Deal
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 10, reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will strike a deal. After being at odds over the last few weeks, the stepsisters will finally make a mutually beneficial decision.

Hope & Liam Arrive For DNA Results

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) knows that he could lose his family. Before he and Hope leave to hear the outcome of the DNA test, he begs her to give him another chance. He is willing to do whatever it takes to make it up to his wife, per The Inquisitr.

However, Hope has been through this before. She no longer wants to play second fiddle to Steffy. Now that Steffy may be carrying his child, she is weighing her options carefully.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Hope makes it clear that if Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is the baby's father, she's willing to work on her marriage. It appears as if she commits to Liam only if the new babe does not belong to him.

Liam is nervous as they arrive at the doctor's office. He knows that his entire future hangs in the balance. If the doctor tells him that he's going to be a dad again, he can kiss his life with Hope goodbye.

Steffy & Hope Strike A Deal On The Bold And The Beautiful

Before the physician breaks the news, the two couples face each other. Steffy and Finn present a united front. Finn has promised Steffy that he will stand by her even if he is not the baby daddy. He loves her and wants a family with her.

In contrast, Hope and Liam are divided. Although they still love each other, his betrayal has shaken the foundation of their union. When she confronts Steffy, tensions will rise.

Although the soap opera was pre-empted on CBS, Australia aired the episode on Tuesday, February 9. According to a tweet from well-known The Bold and the Beautiful fan Marco Cappiello, Hope asked Steffy not to be so present in their lives in the future. Steffy immediately agrees with the request.

"Deal!" the mother-to-be says.

Even though Steffy and Liam share a child together, both Hope and Finn agree that their significant others spend too much time together. In the future, they will not put themselves in the same position again.

However, the true test lies ahead. The doctor knows that she has some very important news that she needs to deliver. How will the couples react when they learn who the baby's father is? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that at least one person will burst into tears when the paternity results are revealed.

