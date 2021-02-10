'Girl Next Door' Holly Madison Shows Some Skin In Valentine's Day Inspired Lingerie

Holly Madison gave her fans some Valentine's Day inspiration this week when she modeled a few racy looks to help her followers find the perfect outfit for the upcoming holiday. The former Girls Next Door star stunned as she let it all hang out in three scanty ensembles.

In the first photo, Holly rocked an ultra-soft white crop top that featured a square neckline and exposed her busty chest. The garment boasted short sleeves and a tight fit. She added matching shorts that were pulled high over her flat tummy. The bottoms hugged her hips while showcasing her killer legs.

The second shot featured Holly looking pretty in pink as she wore a satin bubblegum-colored nightie. The outfit included a fringe hemline as it clung to her pert posterior.

The final snap was undoubtedly the raciest of the trio. The former Playboy playmate dressed her curvaceous figure in scanty black lingerie. The skimpy bra boasted thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a deep neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display.

Her lacy panties rested high on her hips, while the matching garter belt wrapped around her midsection and attached to a pair of semi-sheer thigh-high stockings.

Holly sat on her knees on top of a bed for the pic. She pushed her hip out and arched her back slightly while wearing a sultry expression on her face. A plethora of long-stemmed pink roses was scattered on the bed.

Her long blond hair was parted in the center and styled in bouncy curls that spilled over her shoulders and down her back.

Holly's 1 million-plus followers were quick to show their approval for the revealing update by clicking the like button more than 34,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Those same fans also swarmed the comments section with over 680 remarks.

"Ummm I just want to look like you if that's okay?" one follower quipped.

"Wow holly. You truly don't age a bit do you? Looking amazing. Need to know your workout plans!" another declared.

"Can I have you fir [sic] my valentine? Beautiful!" a third comment read.

"Something about you... you're just perfect" a fourth social media user wrote.

Holly previously grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a pink ruffled mini dress with velvet knee-high boots. That post also proved to be popular among her supporters, earning over 20,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments to date.