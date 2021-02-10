'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Cozies Up In Cuddly Hoodie & Socks

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess showed off her long legs in a cuddly hoodie and socks in a new Instagram snap, as seen here. The gorgeous blond dancer posed in front of a wall of windows where she displayed her best features for the camera.

The mirrorball-winning pro's top had a black graphic in front. This was the same hoodie she wore for a snap posted to Instagram where she was pictured barefoot in a bikini bottom. You can view that post here.

Her left leg was extended in front of her and bent at a 90-degree angle as she sat atop a dark wood floor. Her right leg was tucked underneath her bottom. On her feet were long white sweat socks.

Behind Sharna was a wall of glass that looked out over a vista of greenery.

Her right hand was placed atop her face, covering half of it. Sharna's blond-and-pink tresses hung casually to one side.

In the caption, Sharna expressed her gratitude for life.

ABC | Eric McCandless

Sharna revealed that a friend noticed she was glowing and saw how happiness radiated off her. She claimed her pal thought it was because of her love life, as Sharna is reportedly dating former 90210 star Brian Austin Green. Instead, she explained that this was because of her love for life.

She admitted that "listening to yourself, your emotions & your energy" is important and stressed it was the body's way of communication. That, according to her, is one of the most important self-care tips she could share with her followers.

Sharna claimed it was not selfish to prioritize one's feelings, wants, and needs, adding that if you feel you are at your best, you can be at your best for those you love. She ended her statement by saying people should choose themselves first before choosing the rest carefully.

Just one week earlier, the professional dancer showed off her zest for living in a fun video where she worked out alongside her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, who is currently dating Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. They met when she was a contestant on the series for Season 29.

In the clip, Sharna and Keo moved in tandem for an exercise routine, which was posted to Sharna's Jive HITT class on Dance and Co. The twosome attempted to get through the tough workout but spent most of the clip laughing as Keo tried to keep in time with Sharna's tough choreography. You can watch the video here.