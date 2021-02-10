Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Celeste Bright Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Crocheted Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Celeste Bright floored followers with another sexy photo that showed her in a skimpy bikini. The update was featured on her Instagram feed on January 9, and it's been earning a ton of attention from her 700,000 fans.

Celeste took her modeling talents outdoors, posing on a wooden deck. She sat in front of lush green plants that added a major pop of color to the shot. It looked like a gorgeous day with an abundance of sunlight illuminating the sky. One of her arms rested on the ground and she placed the opposite on her bronzed left thigh. She parted her lips and met the camera with an alluring stare.

Celeste showcased her bombshell body in a skimpy two-piece set from Fashion Nova while confessing in the caption that she was trying to brighten up her fans' days.

The top of the suit was strapless, falling low on her chest to expose a tease of cleavage and her smooth collar. It featured a colorful pattern with bright pops of yellow, pink, blue, and green. The garment was constructed of a crocheted fabric with ruffled trim for a flirty touch. String ties in the middle trailed down the middle of her toned abs.

Celeste paired the look with a set of matching bottoms with the same colorful fabric. She chose to pull them high on her waist, highlighting her hourglass curves. Its thick yellow waistband featured a set of drawstrings in the center, which fell to the top of her right thigh. Its legholes hit high on her legs to leave her shapely thighs in full view.

Celeste kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a pair of earrings that provided her look with just the right amount of bling. She wore her long blond locks styled with a center part, which showed her dark outgrowth. Celeste's loose waves spilled over her shoulders and grazed the top of her chest.

Fans have been thrilled with the latest addition to the model's page. Within just minutes of the update going live, it's managed to earn more than 4,500 likes and over 80 comments. Some applauded her incredible body while a few others complimented her suit.

"I wish I had a darling like you. You look so amazing," one follower commented, adding a few red hearts at the end of their comment.

"So beautiful and amazing and that body is divine. You are an absolute angel," a second fan remarked.

"You are looking so beautiful and amazing all the time!" a third Instagrammer exclaimed.

"Celeste, u always have such a beautiful look!!!" one more wrote alongside a few flames.

