Yanet Garcia Goes Pantsless Under A Short Leather Jacket In Racy New Update

Yanet Garcia wowed her audience with a pantsless photo which likely sent temperatures soaring. The "World's Hottest Weather Girl" featured the image on her Instagram page on February 9, and it's been earning her rave reviews.

Garcia has not been sharing a ton of content on her social media pages as of late, so it comes as no surprise that followers were quick to take notice of her sizzling new upload. The model chose an outdoor terrace as the backdrop for her shoot. She posed in profile in front of a glass railing with a metal top. A large mountain range and a few tall buildings made up the rest of the background.

Garcia placed one hand on the balcony behind her, twirling a lock of her hair in the other. She bent one leg at the knee like a flamingo, keeping the other foot planted on the ground. She pursed her lips and met the lens of the camera with an alluring stare.

The social media star went with a sexy look that left little to the imagination. She sported a black jacket with long sleeves that she rolled above her wrists. The garment boasted a shiny black fabric that took her look to a whole new level. It fit snugly over her chest and midsection, securing in the middle with a tight belt that helped accentuate her tiny frame.

The lower half of the jacket had a looser fit, while its daringly high hemline hit on her upper leg, leaving a tease of her shapely thighs in view. Garcia added a pair of brown leather stiletto boots to complete the sultry outfit.

She wore her brunette locks with a side part, and they spilled messily over her shoulders and back. It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the post, and it's quickly earned more than 166,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Some users commented on the photo to applaud her fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings. Half of Garcia's fans commented in English while the other half used Spanish.

"Very nice and beautiful woman," one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts to the end.

"Amen!!! You are always looking stunning. I wonder if you would ever be on Ridiculousness like Lewis had been??" another person asked.

"The definition of perfection in the sweet presence of a gorgeous angel," a third devotee remarked.

"I swear I am saying true and real you are really beautiful, most beautiful girl in this whole earth Queen of this earth," a fourth fan chimed in.