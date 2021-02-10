Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 10, 2021
Courtney Ann Flashes Bulging Underboob In Daring Cut-Out Top & Navy Blue Panties
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Courtney Ann kicked off her week with a racy Instagram snap that drew the eye straight to her busty chest. The Texas-based model wasn't shy about showing some skin as she clicked a steamy selfie.

The model, who's better known as Texas Thighs across the internet, opted to go braless underneath a skintight gray top for the shot. The garment included short sleeves which showcased her arms. It also featured a deep neckline which highlighted her ample cleavage. However, it was the daring cutout that exposed some underboob that had tongues wagging.

She teamed the top with a pair of navy blue panties with gold metal embellishments. The straps of the undies were pulled up high over her rounded hips and clung tightly to her waist as they accentuated her thighs. Her flat tummy was also on full display in the snap.

Courtney sat back on her heels on a hardwood floor for the photo. She shifted her weight to one side and arched her back as she leaned forward to click the selfie. She placed one hand on her leg, while she wore a bright smile on her face.

Behind her, a blue and white area rug could be seen. A gray sofa and a beige ottoman were also visible. Courtney's glowing skin was illuminated by the sunlight that streamed in through a set of nearby windows.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and pushed over one of her shoulders. She completed the look by accessorizing with dark blue polish on her fingernails.

In the caption of the post, Courtney congratulated Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady for winning his seventh Super Bowl ring over the weekend. She also expressed her sadness over the NFL season coming to a close.

Courtney's over 1.1 million followers appeared to approve of the post. The pic garnered more than 13,000 likes within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 170 comments during that time.

"Awesome smile... absolutely gorgeous," one follower wrote.

"Such a cute set," another remarked of her outfit.

"Always looking gorgeous boo," a third user gushed.

"Looking good as usual!!" a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Courtney recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a thin, white tank top and a pair of well-fitting pink booty shorts. To date, that post has raked in more than 22,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.

Latest Headlines

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.