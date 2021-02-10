Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Sizzling Curves In Skimpy Bikini While Licking A Lollipop
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Latina bombshell Ana Paula Saenz looked appetizing in a sexy bikini in a new Instagram post shared with her 1.3 million followers Tuesday night. The 22-year-old model flashed the flesh in a white string two-piece decorated with a hot-pink floral motif, sending temperatures soaring as she licked a pink lollipop.

Ana showed off her perky assets by posing with one hand on her cocked hip. She straightened her midsection and slightly parted her legs, giving her audience a good look at her tight abs and voluptuous thighs. Her toned midriff was on display between a low-rise bottom and a skimpy top that sat high enough on her chest to tease quite a bit of underboob. Likewise, her hips and tummy were also on show in the high-cut string bikini, which tied on both sides with large loopy bows draping down.

The itty-bitty swimsuit also included a halterneck top which featured teeny scalloped cups of a unique shape. They were similar to a half-moon and were spaced widely apart, exposing her cleavage. Ana called attention to her ample décolletage with a dainty gold necklace, which sported a chic round pendant. A layered bracelet sparkled around her wrist, adding extra bling to the hot look.

Ana put on an alluring display as she pressed the lollipop against her lower lip, slightly pulling it down in a seductive way. She fixed the camera with a sultry stare. Her long, dark tresses spilled over her shoulder, grazing the side of her bosom and emphasizing her chest. She wore her hair with a side-part, brushing it back to show off her supple neck.

The babe was snapped against a white backdrop that made her vibrant bikini pop. The photo cut off at the upper thigh, spotlighting her hourglass curves.

Ana captioned the snap with four lollipop emoji. She added a flirty touch with a smiling devil face.

Some of her online admirers took a cue from the Mexican hottie, leaving candy emoji in the comments section. Others flooded her with hearts and fire emoji, and penned gushing messages complimenting her beauty.

In the span of 12 hours, the upload garnered nearly 52,500 likes and a little over 480 comments, proving to be a big hit with Ana's supporters. While most of these messages were in Spanish, some of her English-speaking fans also chimed in.

"Now I wanna eat candy too," said one person.

"You look amazing," assured another fan.

"You're so pretty," wrote a third admirer, who further expressed their adoration with a rose and two-hearts.

"A chiseled beauty," remarked a fourth devotee.

Just two weeks ago, Ana set her Instagram page on fire with a sizzling lingerie pic in which she flashed her curves in a risqué lace teddy and open blazer. That post, which has since been deleted, racked up more than 103,700 likes in just one day.

