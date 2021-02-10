Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Niki DeMartino Models Sheer Cut-Out Night Dress From Savage X Fenty: 'Goldfish But Make It Sexy'
nsfw
Fabio Magnocavallo

Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The YouTuber is an ambassador for Rihanna's successful lingerie brand Savage X Fenty and uses the social media platform to promote their items.

DeMartino stunned in an orange night dress that was cut-out across the midriff area. The item of clothing featured a floral pattern all over and was made out of sheer material. The garment had long-sleeves and showed off her matching bra underneath. She accessorized herself with necklaces, bracelets, numerous rings, and small dangling earrings. DeMartino decorated her short nails with polish and showed off the tattoo on her left hand. She styled her black-and-red hair up in a ponytail and sported a side fringe.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino attached two pics of herself within one photo. The "Alone In My Car" songstress took a couple of selfies of herself in the mirror while laying on her side on top of a bed. In the top image, she rested one hand by her hip area and gazed in front. In the bottom snap, she looked into the screen of her phone.

In the next slide, DeMartino crossed her legs over and raised her left arm above her head. She tilted her face to the side and showcased her profile while closing her eyes.

In the fourth frame, DeMartino posed on her knees and stared at the camera with her head raised slightly.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 625 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.7 million followers.

"If people haven't already said this, you have been giving me major Bella Hadid vibes lately!" one user wrote.

"You look amazing. I hope you are doing well!!" another person shared.

"Literally I'M OBSESSED WITH U," remarked a third fan.

"You are so stunning! Please never change you! And thanks for making me more confident in my style!" a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black corset with red lace detailing over the top from the same brand. DeMartino accessorized herself with necklaces, one of which was made out of small pearls. She painted her nails with different color polish and wore her red-and-black locks down with a middle part.

