NSYNC Member Lance Bass Says 'Please Someone Explain' Britney Spears Conservatorship

NSYNC member Lance Bass has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the conservatorship of his childhood pal Britney Spears.

Lance posted an older photo of Britney to his Facebook page -- seen here -- and asked for answers to the questions he posed in the caption of the post. He had his own take on the details provided in the documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears. The film took a deep dive into the public rise and fall of the pop singer and the issues surrounding her conservatorship.

"So what IS the excuse given by the courts to keep Jamie Spears on as conservatorship?? If every single person agrees he is unfit to be in charge of her, then why is it so hard to find an independent person to be responsible? Please someone explain!" Lance wrote on Facebook.

His followers responded with their own opinions on the matter.

"I think there is more to this than we are all privy to. The judge must have some facts that aren't public. It's doesn't make sense otherwise," wrote one concerned fan.

Getty Images | Doug Pensinger

"And you need to remind your friend JT that he built his career off of her demise and he needs to apologize and come forward and say something," demanded a second Facebook user who believed Justin Timberlake owed his ex-girlfriend an apology.

A third follower claimed to feel "so bad" for her. They said that she did not look well and that it broke their heart. They are hopeful she can be set "free" from this soon and be able to live her life on her own terms.

Both stars ascended in the music business around the same time. She was already friends with Justin Timberlake when she opened for NSYNC ahead of the release of her first album Baby One More Time in 1999. She met the curly-haired teen idol at the age of 11 when they co-starred on The Mickey Mouse Club.

NSYNC performed together with Britney at Super Bowl XXXV with Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly.

In an interview with Australia's Today Extra in late December 2020, Lance commented on the singer's legal battle with her dad, Jamie Spears, reported Us Weekly.

He felt that she should be listened to if she wanted out of the conservatorship and her dad controlling it. He also shared he did not know the specifics of her situation. Lance said he keeps in touch with her sister, Jamie Lynn, and added that as long as Jamie Lynn was okay with whatever she's doing, he had to be as well.