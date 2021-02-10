Sabrina Carpenter Puts On A Glam Display Wearing Silky Animal-Print Shirt With Sheer Tights For TV Appearance

Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night and made sure her fashion was on point.

The "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying" hitmaker stunned in a green and black shirt that appeared to feature a cheetah print all over. The item of clothing had long sleeves and was buttoned all the way to the top. The attire appeared to be made out of silky material and fell above her upper thigh area. She teamed the ensemble with sheer black tights and heels of the same color that gave her some extra height. Carpenter styled her wavy blond hair down and rocked acrylic nails. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore rings.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Carpenter was captured sitting on the edge of the arms of a black leather sofa. She crossed her legs over and tilted her head back slightly while gazing directly at the camera lens. The songstress parted her lips and let her locks drape in front of her face.

In the next slide, Carpenter was snapped standing up in front of a gray wall with her right leg raised. She rested both her arms beside her and stared down at the floor.

In the tags, Carpenter credited the designer Versace, her makeup artist Allan Avendano, and hairstylist Scott King for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 923,000 likes and over 3,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 24.6 million followers.

"SUCH A GODDESS," one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

"YOU LOOK SO GOOD SABRINA WTF," another passionate person shared.

"I love your green! GORGEOUS," remarked a third fan.

"Wow you look amazing," a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

As seen on YouTube, which you can watch here, Carpenter spoke to Corden via a video link in this ensemble. However, when she performed her latest single, "Skin," she wore a different outfit.

Watch the performance below: Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Carpenter. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white dress that featured a cut-out pattern. The garment fell to the floor and showcased a hint of her legs. Carpenter held onto a black bag and left her hair down.