'Baywatch' Star Charlotte McKinney Sizzles In Nude Lingerie For Valentine's Day

Charlotte McKinney stunned in a hot new snap posted to Instagram as she shared the love with her followers for Valentine's Day. The actress and model showed off her flawless curves in a nude lingerie set on February 9 as she promoted a giveaway with the underwear brand La Senza.

Charlotte posed against a plain white wall in a matching co-ord from the line. She rocked a plunging push-up bra that almost perfectly matched her skin tone, with a neutral lace over the cups and straps that fastened around her back.

The 27-year-old Baywatch and Fantasy Island star paired it with panties in the same style and color, and which highlighted her flat tummy, sitting low on her hips. The bottoms had a slight sheen and a small v-shaped cutout under her navel, with lace over her hips.

Charlotte posed with both of her lean arms bent and her hands resting on top of her head with her long, blond hair down. She flashed plenty of her toned legs, with her left straight down and her right knee bent as she stood on what appeared to be a cushioned white surface.

In the caption, she explained that she was wearing two of her "favorite pieces" from the brand. She added that she'd teamed up with the company for a special giveaway to celebrate February 14 and revealed how her 1.5 million followers could win a gift card by checking out her collaboration on its website.

Charlotte tagged several of the people who worked on the shoot on the photo, including hairdresser Dallin James, photographer Diego Vourakis, and makeup artist Carly Fisher, as well as the company's official account.

The upload was a hit, amassing more than 12,100 likes and 200 comments. While plenty of Instagram users entered her competition by sharing the pieces they'd like to win, others wrote messages of praise for her in the comments section.

"Holy Moly," one admirer wrote.

"So beautiful," a second person commented alongside four red hearts.

"Beautiful!!!" a third comment read with three heart eye faces.

"Beautiful as always," a fourth fan wrote with three fire symbols.

The lingerie snap came after Charlotte set pulses racing in a series of bikini snaps posted to her Instagram last month. She wowed in a zebra-print cover-up as she posed at the beach before removing the garment to show off her flawless figure in a black two-piece as she sat on a towel over the sand.

"Today ruled!" she captioned the upload.