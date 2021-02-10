Trending Stories
February 10, 2021
Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Rocks An Outrageously Tiny Bikini To Show Off Major Skin
Alisan Duran

Natalia Garibotto added four tantalizing snaps to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 9, stunning her 2.8 million followers. In the latest post, the Brazilian model slipped into a tiny bikini set, flaunting her insanely toned body as she struck several sultry poses for the camera.

Natalia wore an all-black, two-piece swimsuit which exposed plenty of skin. It included an itty-bitty, triangle bikini top with cups that were so small, her shapely breasts were barely contained. The plunging neckline exposed her décolletage, and the thin straps that provided support for the piece went over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms. The top had a snug fit that pushed her bust inward, making her cleavage more prominent.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms which were just as scanty. The swimwear boasted a low-cut front and exposed a generous amount of her trim midsection. Viewers couldn't help but comment about her flat tummy. The garment's high leg cuts also accentuated the babe's curvy hips and helped elongate her legs.

The Miami-based influencer was photographed outdoors, seemingly at a resort. In the first photo, she stood front and center in front of a set of glass doors. One side was opened, revealing a glimpse of her accommodations. The babe grabbed her hair and raised her chin as she closed her eyes while smiling brightly.

The second pic showed Natalia in a similar stance. She spiced things up by tugging at her top, pulling the strap down to reveal more skin and tease her fans. The hottie placed her left hand on her hip as she looked straight into the lens and offered a seductive gaze.

Natalia changed her posture in the third snapshot. She turned around to showcase her curvy buns. This time, she tugged at her thong and looked over her shoulder, smiling at the photographer. The last image featured a closer look at Natalia's toned backside and booty.

Natalia tied her blond locks in a half ponytail, leaving a few tendrils of hair out at the front. The long strands fell over her shoulders and down her back. For the occasion, she wore several accessories, including three necklaces, bangles, and rings.

In the caption, Natalia wrote about what she wanted to do in a day.

Many of her eager online supporters went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the latest share has racked up more than 93,800 likes and upward of 880 comments. Hundreds of followers dove into the comments section to shower the Bang Energy elite with gushing messages on her impressive physique. Others also praised her beautiful facial features.

"You are so gorgeous and sexy!" a follower commented.

"You leave me breathless every time," added another fan.

