February 10, 2021
Isabella Buscemi Goes Full Smokeshow In Risqué Lingerie & Fishnets
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Instagram model Isabella Buscemi turned up the heat on her page with a sizzling-hot lingerie pic that gave followers plenty to see and talk about. The Italian-Cuban beauty flashed her assets in a risqué black set made out of see-through lace, treating fans to a close-up view of her hourglass curves as she posed on a chair.

The 23-year-old sat with her legs closed, flaunting her bodacious hips and thighs in a super skimpy lingerie bottom that only covered the bare minimum. The extremely high-cut number stretched high on her waist, exposing her curvy pins. Meanwhile, its scooped waistline fell far past her belly button, showing off her sparkling navel piercing. A dainty fringed trim drew even more attention to her bared tummy, emphasizing the model's toned midriff which was left in full view of the camera.

The blond bombshell displayed her cleavage in a coordinating balconette bra, posing with her hands on the sides of her top. The item had underwire cups that were accentuated by a hollowed-out underband, forming flirty cutouts that showed even more skin. The revealing neckline was adorned with delicate fringes that turned her perky chest into a focal point. Isabella decorated her décolletage with a statement necklace sporting her name, further highlighting her busty assets.

The stunner wore fishnet gloves embellished with crystals. Her fiery-red manicure and shiny ring were visible through the gauzy garment. She slipped on a pair of matching thigh-high stockings, which featured lacy bands that complemented her lingerie. She added sophistication to the racy look by draping a fishnet veil over her face.

Isabella was snapped against a vivid pink backdrop that made her sexy duds pop out even more. She was seated on a deep-black chair next to a matching couch that could be seen to her left. The dark furniture added an aesthetically pleasing contrast to the vibrant background, beautifully harmonizing with her attire, which, in turn, highlighted her glowing tan.

Shared with fans Tuesday, February 9, the steamy photo racked up 78,000 likes overnight. Followers also left 1,220 messages under the sweltering upload, wherein they told Isabella she was "incredibly sexy" and on "another level."

"Unbelievable how hot you have become," gushed one Instagrammer.

"Killing it killing it killing it," said another user, adding a firecracker emoji.

The smokeshow penned a saucy caption for her post in which she dubbed herself a king.

"Yes u r!" wrote Bella Thorne regarding her words.

"That's Queen Wit A K, Cuz Ima King 2," another follower quoted Young M.A, tagging the rapper in the comment.

