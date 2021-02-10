'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Her Peachy Booty In A Sporty Bikini & Makes A Break For The Waves

Alexandra Daddario almost seemed to revisit her Baywatch role by jogging on the sandy shore of a beach, but she traded her iconic red one-piece for a multicolored bikini.

The 34-year-old True Detective actress took to Instagram this week to share a video that showed her enjoying some warm winter weather. In a previous post, which can be viewed here, she wrote that she was heading to Hawaii, so her video was likely shot there. She's been filming her new HBO miniseries, The White Lotus, on the islands.

Alexandra's footage from her work trip was filmed during sunset. The sky was getting dark, but the sun could be seen disappearing over the horizon. Where it appeared to meet the sea, the sky was orange, and the water was still reflecting some light.

The camera had been placed at a low angle. Alexandra walked into frame with her back to it, providing her fans with a view of her pert posterior. She wore a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms that were mostly white. The sides of the garment featured wide blue-and-black stripes. The design had a slimming effect, but the slender star didn't need it. Her waist looked nipped in, and her legs were long and lean.

Her matching top featured the same striped design. It was a sporty bralette with a low scoop neck that was revealed when Alexandra turned around to look back at the camera.

She tugged on the waistband of her bikini bottoms and began walking toward the crashing waves in front of her. When she got closer to the water, she started jogging. Her figure became darker as she moved further away, and she was almost a silhouette when she reached the waves.

Alexandra's post was in a slideshow format, and it included a few photos. The first was a picture of a carved wooden turtle. The next was a selfie that she took by holding the camera away from her. Euphoria actor Lukas Gage was with her, and he was sticking his tongue out. The pair both had backpacks on as if they were enjoying a long hike. Their pic was snapped in a grassy area with mountains in the distance. In another photo, Lukas stood next to a totally demolished car in the tall grass.

According to Just Jared, Lukas is one of Alexandra's costars in The White Lotus, which is set at a tropical resort. Other cast members include another Euphoria star, Sydney Sweeney, along with Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, and Steve Zahn. Steve was previously spotted snorkeling with Alexandra in Maui.