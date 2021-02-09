Sierra Skye Looks Smoking Hot In Sultry Black Lingerie: 'Lemme Be Yours'

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy snap in which she rocked barely-there lingerie. The set she wore was from the brand Lounge Underwear, and she made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The photo was taken indoors, and Sierra stood in front of a cream-colored wall with a wooden door partially open to her right. The hardware had an antique look, and the door featured panels that added architectural interest to the space.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Sierra's flawless physique. The top she wore was a bralette crafted from black lace, and the piece showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms bare, and the neckline had a scalloped trim that added a feminine flair to the look. The piece ended just below her breasts, with a thin band bearing the company's name in white text.

She paired the bralette with matching underwear that likewise showcased her incredible physique. The bottoms dipped scandalously low in the front, showing off plenty of her flat stomach, and the sides stretched high over her hips in a style that accentuated her hourglass curves and elongated her legs. The waistband of the underwear featured the same branding, showing off the company's name while also highlighting her bombshell body.

She had one hip cocked to the side, and finished off the look with a few accessories, including a small belly button ring that drew even more attention to her toned abdomen. She wore a silver ring on one hand, and also had on a delicate bracelet, which had slid down her forearm. Her bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight.

Sierra's long locks tumbled down her chest and back in sculpted waves, and she had one hand raised, playing with her tresses while she gazed at something in the distance.

Her fans absolutely loved the steamy share, and the post racked up over 20,100 likes as well as 195 comments within just 45 minutes of going live.

"Sexy body babe," one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

"OMG you are the perfect woman," another follower chimed in.

"Glam day looking fabulous!" a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared a short video clip in which she rocked a scandalously sexy mini dress with a plunging neckline. Her long locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face, and she perched on an upholstered white chair while flaunting her toned body.