Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 9, 2021
Katelyn Runck Poses With Roses In Semi-Sheer Lingerie For Steamy Valentine's Day Share
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy double update in which she rocked skimpy lingerie. As she mentioned in the caption, she was gearing up for Valentine's Day, and had a container filled with roses from the brand Dose of Roses. She made sure to tag the company's Instagram page in the caption as well as in the first slide, in case her followers were interested in looking into the flowers.

Katelyn rocked a semi-sheer bra crafted from black mesh with a red rose pattern atop it, matching the flowers she had balanced on one leg in a round marble-print container with no lid. The bra featured a lace-up detail over the chest, with grommets on each side and a thick strings criss-crossing her cleavage. Straps extended over her shoulders, and a second set stretched from her cleavage to meet the other strap, making for an eye-catching silhouette that highlighted her curves to perfection.

The bra showcased her toned stomach, and she paired it with barely-there bottoms that dipped scandalously low in the front. The sides stretched over her hips, accentuating her hourglass curves and elongating her incredible legs.

Katelyn stood in front of a lush set of curtains inside, with two large wood-framed windows in the distance, flooding the space with natural light. A romantic chandelier emerged from the top of the frame, with what appeared to be crystals and ornate flowers within the structure of the fixture.

Katelyn's brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style, and she had her gaze focused on something in the distance. The second image was taken from a slightly closer perspective, and Katelyn moved the roses so they were positioned in front of her. She rested one hand on the container while the other grazed her toned thigh, her bombshell curves on full display as she seductively parted her lips.

Her audience couldn't get enough of the share, and the post received over 25,000 likes within just eight hours, as well as 685 comments from her followers.

"Love this picture of you, so beautiful," one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

"Simply amazing," another follower chimed in.

"Will you be mine," a third fan commented, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the romantic request.

"You're so pretty," another added simply.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn tantalized her audience with another sexy double update. In that particular post, she rocked a pair of tiny athletic shorts and a cropped tank with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo on the chest. The garment left her toned stomach exposed, and also showcased a serious amount of underboob as she flaunted her fit figure on the beach.

Latest Headlines

Chris Wallace Praises Joe Biden For Not Making 'Gaffes'

February 20, 2021

Hilary Duff Debuts Shocking Blue Hair In Latest Instagram Post

February 20, 2021

Poll: Most Americans View QAnon Unfavorably, Concerned About Domestic Terrorism

February 19, 2021

Emme Rylan Shares Big Life Update & 'General Hospital' Fans Are Hopeful For Lulu's Return

February 19, 2021

World Has Nine Years To Avert Climate Catastrophe, John Kerry Warns 

February 19, 2021

Rachel Cook Flaunts Feminine Figure In Lacy Bra And Leather Pants

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.