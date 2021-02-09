Australian Stunner Georgia Gibbs Sizzles In Scanty Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Georgia Gibbs stunned many of her 714,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 9, when she treated them to a smoldering new update. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a hot new photo in which she rocked a scanty swimsuit that showed off her fit body.

For the photo, Gibbs was captured in front of a blank wall as she faced the camera. She placed one foot on the opposite inner thigh while bending one arm and connecting her thumb and index finger, creating a chin mudra.

Gibbs sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit boasting a striking leopard print in dark brown against an orange beige. The top featured a low-cut neckline that highlighted her cleavage. Her bottoms had side strings that she tied into bows, which she pulled up high on her sides, showcasing her hips and strong legs.

She accessorized her look with a purple bucket hat. Gibbs wore her blond hair styled in straight strands that fell in front of her shoulders. She had a few thin braids on the front that framed her face. She completed her outfit with white sneakers and matching socks.

In the caption, Gibbs listed a few things that she considers important, including "self care, good snacks, long hugs & 100% less care for the haters."

She also revealed that her outfit was from Thrills, a Byron Bay-based retailer. She credited photographer Natalie Imgraben for the shoot.

The picture proved to be a hit with her fans. Within three hours, the post has attracted more than 7,400 likes and upwards of 65 comments. They used the comments section space to interact with Gibbs and her caption, while many others simply used the opportunity to shower her with compliments and emoji.

"Good snacks for the win!!!" one user raved.

"Long hugs hit different," replied another one of her fans.

"Stunning [three starry eyes emoji] @georgiagibbs_ Great Advice & Keep Inspiring," a third fan chimed in.

"Have a beautiful day... You are an amazing woman with a unique beauty," a fourth user added.

Gibbs often takes to her Instagram feed to share photos of herself dressed in different bikinis, especially since she recently created a swimwear collection in partnership with Kopper & Zink. Last week, she shared photos of herself enjoying a dip in the ocean, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The garment boasted a light pink tone that highlighted her sun-kissed complexion. The top had an underwire that created a V shape in the middle, while the bottoms rose on the sides.