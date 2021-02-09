Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 9, 2021
Former 'Playboy' Model Sarah Harris Snaps Busty Selfie In A Sexy Lace Bra & Black Panties
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Sarah Harris showed some serious skin in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The former Playboy model stunned in a sizzling selfie that saw her clad in sexy intimates that left very little to the imagination.

The Kiwi hottie looked hotter than ever in the scanty ensemble that did way more showing than covering up. Her look included a sexy black bra with thin straps that were fashioned into a halter style, looping tightly around her neck to show off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a deep scoop neckline that fell far down Sarah's chest, making for an eye-popping display of her voluptuous cleavage and bronzed decolletage. The lingerie also featured lace cups with a flirty eyelash-style trim that further accentuated the busty show.

Sarah also sported a pair of solid black panties in the steamy shot. The revealing undergarment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that offered her fans a peek at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It had a curved waistband that fit snugly around her midsection, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs. Meanwhile, its thick straps were positioned high up on her hips to help highlight her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Sarah showed off the lingerie look in the middle of her open-concept living room, which appeared almost completely unfurnished aside from a cozy gray couch in the background. She posed in front of a large mirror, though stood to one side of the glass rather than posing in the middle of the frame.

Her platinum blond locks spilled messily over her shoulder as she turned her head slightly to the side, her eyes locked on the screen of her cell phone in an effort to capture as much of her phenomenal figure as possible for her followers to admire.

It wasn't long before Sarah's 2.1 million followers on the social media platform took note of her latest share, awarding it more than 4,000 likes after just one hour of going live to her feed. An additional 64 notes flooded the comments section, many with compliments for the buxom bombshell.

"You're unbelievably perfect," one person wrote.

"Very very beautiful," praised another fan.

"That body tho. Finest as it gets," a third follower remarked.

"I love you goddess," gushed a fourth admirer.

Sarah is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Just last week, she showed off her bronzed figure in an itty-bitty red bikini that exposed an eyeful of underboob. The steamy snap proved to be another major hit, racking up over 15,000 likes and 281 comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Chris Wallace Praises Joe Biden For Not Making 'Gaffes'

February 20, 2021

Hilary Duff Debuts Shocking Blue Hair In Latest Instagram Post

February 20, 2021

Poll: Most Americans View QAnon Unfavorably, Concerned About Domestic Terrorism

February 19, 2021

Emme Rylan Shares Big Life Update & 'General Hospital' Fans Are Hopeful For Lulu's Return

February 19, 2021

World Has Nine Years To Avert Climate Catastrophe, John Kerry Warns 

February 19, 2021

Rachel Cook Flaunts Feminine Figure In Lacy Bra And Leather Pants

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.