Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 9, 2021
Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Rocks Too-Short Crop Top And Barely There Thong
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Bru Luccas gave her nearly 4 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, February 9, in her most recent post. The Brazilian bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a smoldering video that featured her wearing a minuscule top and scanty bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination.

The footage showed Luccas in a garden, which featured a buddha statue close to her and a series of trees in the background. She initially had her back turned toward the camera, putting her bodacious backside fully on display. She then turned sideways, a pose that showed off the contrast between her slim waist and round booty.

She wore a too-short white top whose cropped top rose high on her chest, exposing quite a lot of underboob. Luccas teamed it with a pair of light green bikini bottoms boasting a thong back that did a whole lot more showing than covering. She pulled the thin side strings up high, baring her curvy hips.

Luccas wore her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled in naturally wavy strands that hung down her back. Throughout the video, she could be seen flipping her hair back seductively.

Luccas used the caption space to add the Instagram handle to Mike "Ohrangu" Tang's page, crediting the photographer for the clip.

Luccas's followers proved they liked what she had to show. In under two hours of being posted, the video has attracted more than 58,200 likes and upwards of 430 comments. They were quick to take to the comments section to praise Luccas and to shower her with compliments. As usual, her fans left her messages in different languages, mainly English, Spanish and her native Portuguese.

"So gorgeous," one user wrote, adding a couple of heart-eyes emoji after the words.

"A god and a goddess," replied another fan.

"Absolutely wonderful and beautiful woman," a third follower chimed in.

"Wow. Just wow. Stunning," completing the sentiment by including fire and heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message

Luccas is well known among her fans for uploading sexy content that often highlights her killer figure. As reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another image earlier this week in which she was seen striking a flattering pose by a pond. She had on a light purple two-piece set by Fashion Nova, as the tag indicated, which she paired with light pink and white sneakers. The high-rise leggings clung to her lower body, putting her large derriere front and center.

Latest Headlines

Chris Wallace Praises Joe Biden For Not Making 'Gaffes'

February 20, 2021

Hilary Duff Debuts Shocking Blue Hair In Latest Instagram Post

February 20, 2021

Poll: Most Americans View QAnon Unfavorably, Concerned About Domestic Terrorism

February 19, 2021

Emme Rylan Shares Big Life Update & 'General Hospital' Fans Are Hopeful For Lulu's Return

February 19, 2021

World Has Nine Years To Avert Climate Catastrophe, John Kerry Warns 

February 19, 2021

Rachel Cook Flaunts Feminine Figure In Lacy Bra And Leather Pants

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.