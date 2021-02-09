Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy Time In The Sea In String Bikinis
nsfw
Fabio Magnocavallo

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian. The makeup guru appeared to be enjoying some time with her sibling in an exotic location and made sure her followers knew about it.

Kardashian stunned in a beige string bikini top that featured a khaki green pattern all over. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted biker shorts that had the same pattern. The item of clothing was skintight and fell just above her knee area. Kim went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with a coat of polish. She opted for a pair of stylish shades and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces. Kim kept her fingernails short and styled her long dark hair down with a middle part.

Kourtney wowed in a skimpy red bikini top with thin criss-cross straps. She wore the look with matching bottoms and also went barefoot. The mom-of-three sported her dark locks down and put on oval-shaped sunglasses.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Kim was snapped on her knees on the edge of a surface while Kourtney was in the sea. Kim held onto her wet locks while her 41-year-old sister gazed to the left. Behind them appeared a clear blue sky and quiet land.

In the next slide, the pair were both captured on top of the surface with wet hair. Kim stared at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression while Kourtney smiled to her right.

In the third and final frame, the reality stars were photographed in the sea from a higher angle.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 5,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 204.2 million followers.

"Water looks like heaven," one user wrote.

"This is a beautiful pic. Thanks," another person shared.

"Always beautiful," remarked a third fan.

"What a beauty," a fourth admirer commented, adding the flame emoji.

Making headlines and having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kim. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she got honey poured all over her face and chest for the latest KKW Beauty campaign. The successful business mogul wore an orange bra and scraped back her locks for the photoshoot. Kim informed fans the new collection will launch later this week on February 12.

