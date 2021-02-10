Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 10, 2021
Former FBI Official With Top Security Clearance Was Reportedly Involved In Capitol Riot
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

One of the individuals charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is a former FBI agent with top security clearance, The Hill reported.

According to the publication, Thomas Edward Caldwell, who is allegedly a leader of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, is facing four charges for his purported role in the violence. One such charge is conspiracy to commit an offense — the first such charge filed against individuals involved in the riot.

"Caldwell, a Navy veteran, worked as a section chief for the FBI from 2009 to 2010, and he also ran a consulting firm that performed work for several U.S. government agencies, his attorney wrote," The Hill reported.

Caldwell's FBI background was revealed by his attorney — Thomas Plofchan — in a Monday court filing.

"He has held a Top Secret Security Clearance since 1979 and has undergone multiple Special Background Investigations in support of his clearances."
Per CBS News, Caldwell also allegedly headed a consulting firm that did classified work for the American government. In the Monday filing, Plofchan underlined that his client was "vetted and found numerous times " to be trustworthy to the U.S. government.

Caldwell is also a retired lieutenant commander with the Navy, as further alleged.

Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Win McNamee

Per Vice, court documents claim that Caldwell helped organize eight to 10 people in tactical gear to drive the crowd outside the Capitol up the building's stairs and through its doors. After infiltrating the Capitol, The Hill reported that Caldwell made a Facebook post.

"Us storming the castle. Please share. Sharon was right with me! I am such an instigator! She was ready for it man! Didn't even mind the tear gas."
The former FBI agent also reportedly received an ominous Facebook message from an unknown individual that notified him of the location of American lawmakers.

"Seal them in. Turn on the gas," the message read.

Caldwell denies being a member of Oath Keepers. Another purported member, Jessica Marie Watkins, has also been arrested for conspiracy due to her purported role in organizing and recruiting members of the operation as early as November.

According to Thomas O'Connor, a former FBI agent who spent decades investigating domestic terrorists, right-wing extremist movements recruit and radicalize members before stepping back to allow small cells and individuals to carry out violent attacks. The Washington Post claimed that Stewart Rhodes, the national leader of Oath Keepers, stopped responding to Watkins shortly before the attack on the Capitol. She reportedly grew frustrated at the lack of direction.

Latest Headlines

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.