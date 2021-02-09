Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 9, 2021
Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Sensational Figure In Sexy Black Bikini
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Qimmah Russo sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday, February 9, when she treated her 1.7 million Instagram followers something to look at in her new post. The American fitness model and trainer took to the app to upload a series of smoldering photos that saw her rocking a sexy bikini that did her chiseled body nothing but favors.

The photos featured Russo sitting on a stone structure in what looked like a backyard. Throughout the series, she shot different facial expressions at the camera. The photographer captured her from above in most of them as she played with different arm placements.

She sizzled in a black two-piece bathing suit that boasted a low-cut top with a drawstring that tied into a bow in the middle. The bottoms also had side ties, and Russo wore them high above her hips.

Russo wore her raven hair styled in tight curls that framed her face. She accessorized her hairstyle with a black bandana with a white print. She folded it and placed it over her forehead.

Russo noted in the caption that the photo represented her "alter ego." She also wished her fans a good morning, telling them to "rise and shine." Russo tagged the photographer Christopher Cloud, crediting him for the shoot.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first two hours, it has attracted more than 41,600 likes and more than 650 comments. They flocked to the comments section to rave about Russo's killer body and to shower her with all kinds of compliments.

"Omg! It's been a minute since I've been on your page!!! Absolutely loveeeeee the [two melon emoji] additions!!! You are gorgeous with it without them but I def love them!!! You look amazing hun!!" one user wrote.

"Ahhh Qimmah you look so pretty!" replied another fan.

"The ultimate example of beauty and dedication!" a third admirer raved.

"She's very beautiful and I adore her abs. [Heart-eyes emoji]. It's a state of Mind," a fourth follower added.

Russo is no stranger to flaunting her killer physique in scanty bikinis. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared another slideshow in which she sported a light pink two-piece that complemented her caramel skin. The garment was very similar to the one she was wearing in today's post. She was standing outside during the golden hour, judging by the light. She faced the camera while showcasing different angles of her body. Her hair was styled in wavy strands.

Latest Headlines

Chris Wallace Praises Joe Biden For Not Making 'Gaffes'

February 20, 2021

Hilary Duff Debuts Shocking Blue Hair In Latest Instagram Post

February 20, 2021

Poll: Most Americans View QAnon Unfavorably, Concerned About Domestic Terrorism

February 19, 2021

Emme Rylan Shares Big Life Update & 'General Hospital' Fans Are Hopeful For Lulu's Return

February 19, 2021

World Has Nine Years To Avert Climate Catastrophe, John Kerry Warns 

February 19, 2021

Rachel Cook Flaunts Feminine Figure In Lacy Bra And Leather Pants

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.