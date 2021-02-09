Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Alexa Dellanos Sprawls Out & Showcases Her Curvaceous Bust In Flirty Bikini: 'Save Your Tears'
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Instagram model Alexa Dellanos wowed her 2.7 million followers on Tuesday afternoon with a racy update that got pulses racing. The buxom blonde showed a seductive attitude while wearing a minuscule bathing suit, and posed to best display her impressive assets. It took less than 40 minutes for the post to rack up almost 18,000 likes, including one from fellow influencer Natalia Garibotto.

Alexa's bikini top featured a combination of contrasting patterns and a skimpy cut that made her voluptuous bust impossible to ignore. It featured soft, wide-set triangular cups in black overlaid with matching sheer white polka-dotted fabric. The gauzy material met between her cleavage just a bit closer to the center than the opaque layer beneath to make it more visible, giving the garment the feel of lingerie. The band encircling her ribs was white with narrow horizontal stripes in red, orange, yellow, and blue.

The plain black bottoms were simply designed and fit high over her hips, emphasizing the incredible contrast of her tiny waist in comparison to the swell of her booty and thick thighs.

Alexa posed on a wide cement ledge that enclosed a hot tub tiled in multi-colored blue rectangles. She perched on her backside with her legs facing the camera and spread slightly apart, and leaned back on her right palm. The other arm relaxed next to her body, and she cupped the side of her thigh with her hand. Her back was arched and her abdominal muscles were engaged to emphasize her petite midsection.

Alexa gazed directly up at the camera with wide eyes and a come-hither expression. Her striking features were framed by her long hair, which was parted in the center and styled straight. It spilled over both shoulders and nearly grazed the cement below.

She wore an elegant choker comprised of sparkling jewels, a pair of matching braided bands around one wrist, and a delicate silver bracelet on the other.

The small body of water next to Alexa appeared to be part of a luxurious outdoor patio, a portion of which was visible in the background. Matching lounges upholstered in crisp white were placed on the other side of the tub, and a bedside table and elegant lamp could be seen through a sliding glass door behind them.

The Inquisitr recently covered another of Alexa's alluring Instagram updates. She wore a tie-dye thong bikini and posed near the beach at the golden hour. To date, the three-image series has garnered upward of 92,000 likes.

