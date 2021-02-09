Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Camila Bernal Pushes Round Derriere Toward The Camera While Wearing White Thong Panties
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Camila Bernal let it all hang out in her latest Instagram thirst trap. The voluptuous model wasn't shy about flashing some skin as she wore an eye-popping look for the racy shot.

Camila sported a white lingerie set in the image. The bra hugged her chest tightly and featured slim straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

She added a pair of matching thong panties to the outfit as well. The undergarment was pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped around her slim waist. She also wore a pair of black knee-high socks that emphasized her thick thighs. However, it was her round derriere that stole the show in the snap.

Camila sat on her knees on top of a bed made up with white linens. She rested her hands in front of her and arched her back as she posed with her backside toward the camera. She tilted her head and twisted her torso to look over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, a large gray pillow could be seen, as well as a bedside lamp that added a soft glow. In the caption, Camila asked her followers not to "sleep" on her.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the center. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Camila's over 1.5 million followers waste no time showing their appreciation for the post. They clicked the like button more than 38,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 500 remarks about the pic during that time.

"My next wallpaper," one follower stated.

"Thickkk girls are my weakness," another wrote.

"I should charge you rent for all the time you been on my mind," a third comment read.

"Cutest picture EVER u look amazingly beautiful," a fourth user declared.

The model doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to posing seductively in front of the camera. She often fills her timeline with photos of herself rocking scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, tight tops, and more.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she dressed her sexy figure in a thin tank top and a pair of matching undies. That post has racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 420 comments thus far.

