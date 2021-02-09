Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Body Transformation With Two Bikini Photos

Anita Herbert thrilled many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 9, while addressing an important issue in a new update. The Hungarian fitness model and trainer uploaded a before-and-after post that showed her in two different stages of her life to discuss how a fit lifestyle needs to be sustainable in the long term.

Both pics showed Herbert in black swimsuits. In the "before" shot, she was on stage during a bikini competition in 2017. She looked considerably leaner and shredded. In the right-hand photo, Herbert was a few pounds heavier, but still boasted a chiseled body, though her muscles were not as defined.

Herbert paired the pictures with a caption in which she explained that all that went into looking ready for the stage isn't feasible to be carried out in the long term, and that is OK. After being done with competing, she transitioned into a different lifestyle that she enjoys and can carry out indefinitely because she incorporates hard work into a routine that allows her to be flexible.

The post didn't a lot of time to start getting traction. Within the first hour, it has already garnered more than 13,400 likes and over 740 comments.

Her fans took to the comments section to cast their votes, with the apparent majority preferring Herbert on the right-hand photo. Many also used the occasion to express their admiration for her hard work and dedication.

"Love both, but I prefer the right [two heart-eyes emoji] You just look happier [two red hearts] and as a member of the Fitqueen Army for 9 months I relate so much to the woman on the right [two red hearts] I love your methods Anita," one user wrote.

"Amen [red heart], also the right is better anyway. Much respect to the left for all the hardwork and discipline though," replied another fan.

"Honestly you look amazing in both [fire]. But you have to enjoy life... so If I had to choose I will definitely say the right photo," a third admirer chimed in.

As a fitness model, Herbert often takes to her Instagram page to post content that highlights her physique, which she pairs with detailed captions about important discussions. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, she recently shared a series of snapshots of herself striking different poses on a balcony as she emphasized the importance of sleep. Herbert wore a pair of black bikini bottoms, which she pulled up high. On her torso, she wore a white top with a cropped hemline.