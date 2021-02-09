Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
A 'Wizard Of Oz' Film Remake Is On Tap At New Line Cinema
Movies
Lucille Barilla

A remake of the film classic The Wizard of Oz is on tap at New Line Cinema. The movie will be directed by Nicole Kassell and adapted from L. Frank Baum's book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, according to Variety. Kassell said she was "incredibly honored" to join Temple Hill and New Line in bringing this beloved classic back to the screen.

As quoted by the outlet, Kassell claimed that the 1939 musical was "part of her DNA." She said she was "exhilarated and humbled" by the responsibility of re-imagining the beloved classic. She welcomed the opportunity to examine the original themes of the film, which include the quest for courage, love, wisdom, and home. She called these concepts more timely and urgent than ever.

She concluded her statement by saying she had iconic shoes to fill and was eager to "dance" alongside the heroes of her childhood as she paved a "newly minted" yellow brick road.

The director recently won an Emmy and a Directors Guild Award for her work on HBO's Watchmen.

New Line promised that this new version of the film would be a refreshed take on the story. It will reportedly keep elements from the 1939 musical, such as Dorothy's ruby red slippers.

Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Marc Platt will produce. Isaac Klausner will executive produce, per Deadline.

A lobby card from the film 'The Wizard Of Oz,' shows an illustration of American actress Judy Garland (1922 - 1969) (as Dorothy) and, left to right, actors Frank Morgan (1890 - 1949) (as the Wizard), Jack Haley (1898 - 1979) (as the Tin Man), Bert Lahr (1895 - 1967) (as the Cowardly Lion), and Ray Bolger (1904 - 1987) (as the Scarecrow), 1939. Several scenes from the film, which was directed by Victor Fleming, are also visible.
Getty Images | Hulton Archive

In 2013, a film adaptation of the tale titled Oz Great and Powerful starred James Franco as the wizard. This version of the vintage story focused on Oscar Diggs, a deceptive magician who arrived in the land of Oz to restore order.

The original motion picture, which has since become a beloved masterpiece, made a star out of the late Judy Garland, who played the title role of Dorothy Gale.

The movie's titular song "Over the Rainbow" was originally set to be deleted from the final cut. The directors felt it slowed the pace of the story. In 2004, the tune would be voted the No. 1 movie song of all time, as reported by Today.

BuzzFeed wrote that the original version was a flop at the box office, just about breaking even at $3 million. However, The Wizard of Oz would win two Academy Awards in the categories of Best Score and Best Song. It would not find its audience until it aired on television in 1956 for the very first time, but it has since become one of the most adored films in history.

