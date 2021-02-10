Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 10, 2021
Donald Trump Was 'Horrified' By The Capitol Attack, Lawyers Claim
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

In a brief filed on Monday, Donald Trump's defense attorneys claimed that the real estate mogul was "horrified" by the violence that broke out at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

As noted by The Washington Post, the brief pushed back on claims that Trump failed to take the necessary actions to quell the violence and argued that he took "immediate steps" to take control of the situation. The lawyers also underlined that Trump called for peace after hearing of the violence at the historic American building.

Elsewhere, The Seattle Times wrote that the filing contradicts other reports of Trump's actions amid the riot. According to the publication, the claims in the filing are tantamount to "revisionist history" and contradict the real timeline of events on January 6 — as well as the accounts of people who claimed he was initially pleased by the day's events.

"Some former White House officials have acknowledged that he only belatedly and reluctantly issued calls for peace, after first ignoring public and private entreaties to do so," the publication wrote.

Vice President Mike Pence was supposedly the one who helped mobilize the National Guard amid the infiltration of the Capitol. Conversely, Trump allegedly watched the television coverage of the riots with enjoyment and only took action when White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone warned that he could face legal action for his purported role in instigating the chaos.

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Samuel Corum

The Senate trial on the article of impeachment against Trump for inciting the riot is currently underway. In the Monday brief, Trump's defense argued that the former head of state's speech at the rally before the riot is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In addition, they claim that the Constitution does not allow a former president to be convicted.

According to The Seattle Times, Sen. Lindsey Graham — who is a loyal Trump defender — has made public comments that contradict the claims of Trump's legal team. Notably, Graham said that it "took a while" for the then-president to grasp the "gravity" of the events unfolding at the Capitol.

"The president saw these people as allies in his journey and sympathetic to the idea that the election was stolen."
Elsewhere, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse also made public comments that contradict the former U.S. leader's defense.

"As this was unfolding on television, Donald Trump was walking around the White House confused about why other people on his team weren't as excited as he was as you had rioters pushing against Capitol Police trying to get into the building," he said.

Latest Headlines

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.