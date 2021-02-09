Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Ariana Grande Poses Seductively In Black Lace Lingerie For Steamy Staircase Snap
nsfw
Amanda Lynne

Ariana Grande is celebrating the upcoming release of her new music video with a smoking-hot Instagram photo. The "7 Rings" singer posed seductively in a scanty ensemble, which likely had her over 220 million followers paying attention.

Ariana radiated sex appeal as she wore a black lace lingerie piece with a plunging neckline. The garment fit tightly around her chest and also featured a racy cutout on her midsection.

The bodysuit featured slim straps that put the former Nickelodeon star's muscled arms on full display. The sheer material also allowed fans a better peek at her petite frame.

The bottoms were cut high over her hips and accentuated her round backside. She also showcased her toned thighs in a pair of sheer pantyhose.

Ariana lay on her side on a carpeted staircase for the snap. She arched her back and pushed her chest outward as she looked away from the camera. She placed one hand behind her head for the steamy black and white pic.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle that she styled in sleek, straight strands. The locks were pulled back into the singer's signature high ponytail. She also had a clip to hold her bangs back.

In the caption, Ariana told her supporters that her "34+35" remix video would be dropping on February 12. She also promised fans that Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion would appear on the track.

Fans immediately began to go wild for the racy post, which raked in more than 5.8 million likes within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 53,000 comments during that time.

"YOURE SO STUNNING," one follower wrote.

"I'm still obsessed," another gushed.

"My jaw dropped," a third social media user remarked.

"This photo is my favorite photo of all time. You are simply stunning and gorgeous. Looking great as always Ms. Grande," a fourth person commented.

The singer isn't one to be shy in front of the camera. She often rocks racy looks that cling to her flawless figure and emphasize all of her curves.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Ariana recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a stunning purple turtleneck dress that featured a ruched top and long sleeves. That post also proved to be a popular one among her followers. To date, it's raked in more than 7 million likes and over 34,000 comments.

