Donald Trump Is Reportedly Asking About Possible Criminal Prosecution After Impeachment Trial

With Donald Trump's impeachment trial underway, the real estate mogul is allegedly asking about the possibility of facing criminal prosecution after the hearings come to an end.

"Trump has been asking aides and associates about his potential exposure to criminal prosecution after his impeachment trial is completed, a source familiar tells @Acosta," CNN White House reporter Allie Malloy tweeted on Tuesday.

"Trump has reached out to advisers to gauge whether he could face charges on matters unrelated to Jan 6."

Trump is currently the focus of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil probe and an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who is examining whether the former president misled tax authorities, business partners, and banks via his business dealings. The inquiries have fueled speculation that the investigations will eventually lead to criminal indictments and prison time.

According to NBC News, the case against Trump in the impeachment trial could echo a prosecution case. Notably, the publication cited a senior aide on the impeachment manager team who said the case will resemble a "violent crime criminal prosecution."

The outlet reported that the House managers are planning to show evidence that attempts to prove Trump spent weeks setting the events of January 6 storming of the Capitol into motion. The team is also reportedly trying to prove that the former U.S. leader attempted to incite the riot further after it broke out at the historic American building.

Getty Images | Drew Angerer

Whether he is acquitted or not, he could still face legal trouble after the trial. As reported by The Japan Times, Trump — who is no longer protected by his presidential status — could be indicted on criminal charges, as well as via multiple civil actions.

Vance's probe appears most likely to bring criminal indictments. Investigators from Vance's office have reportedly spoken to various Deutsche Bank employees, as well as Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is currently serving his three-year prison sentence from home for his role in the former president's hush-money payments to alleged mistresses.

"The ex-lawyer had testified to Congress that Trump and his company artificially inflated and devalued the worth of their assets to both obtain bank loans and reduce their taxes," The Japan Times noted.

Nevertheless, Daniel Richman, a former prosecutor and law professor at Columbia University, believes that prosecutors might not be on-board with pursuing criminal charges against Trump due to what The Japan Times called "volatility of the American political climate."

"I don't think anyone is going to be jumping at it," he said.