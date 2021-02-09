Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
Sofia Bevarly Showcases Hourglass Curves In A White Swimsuit While Getting Her Booty Wet
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Sofia Bevarly got wet and wild in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model's February 9 update featured her rocking a bikini that quickly captured the attention of her 1.5 million fans.

The model lounged at the beach in the snapshot. In her caption, she revealed that she was physically at the gym but thinking of the beach when she shared the photo. The setting boasted a stretch of bright blue water and a clear sky that allowed ample amounts of sunshine to spill over Sofia's shoulders. She rested her booty on the shore of the water, getting it wet as she stretched her legs out in front of her. The model looked ahead as she ran one hand through her dark brunette tresses and used the opposite to balance her weight.

Sofia showed off her gym-honed figure in a white bikini that did her nothing but favors. The top of the suit featured a traditional triangle style with a deep neckline that offered a generous view of cleavage. It had the Heavyweight Factory logo printed on its left cup, which helped draw further attention to her assets. The garment's thin straps stretched tightly over her tanned shoulders.

She wore a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as hot. Sofia pulled the piece low on her navel, and her sculpted abs were in full view. Its thin string sides sat high on her hips and tied in dainty bows around her hips. The tight fit of the garment also highlighted her tiny midsection and waist, while the high-rise design showcased her sculpted thighs.

She wore her long brunette locks down, and her natural waves spilled over her shoulders and back. The bottom of her mane appeared to be damp, indicating that she may have taken a dip in the water.

In her caption, she tagged her photographer and Heavyweight Factory Models.

Fans have not been shy about showering the update with praise as it quickly earned more than 15,000 likes and 180-plus comments. Most fans commented on her bombshell curves while several others used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

"Are you kidding me... you are perfection," one follower wrote, adding a series of flames at the end of their comment.

"Awh your absolutely beautiful honey," a second Instagram user chimed in.

"Gorgeous! Have a good day Sofia!" another person complimented alongside a few red hearts.

"You look amazing! If you think there's anything you should change about you, there isn't. Because you're perfect just the way you are," a fourth follower gushed.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.