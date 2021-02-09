Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
Haley Kalil Flaunts Killer Curves While Draped Across A Race Car
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Haley Kalil took to her Instagram page on Tuesday morning with a pair of racy snaps that thrilled her 363,000 followers. The gorgeous redhead wore a skintight ensemble that clung to her incredible physique as she posed next to a sleek, sporty vehicle. In less than 10 minutes after the post went live, it had received nearly 1,000 likes and a bevy of compliments from her smitten fans.

Haley joked in the caption that her afternoon spent up close with the car was enough to launch her to official driver status, and tagged NASCAR to let them know she was willing and available, following the link with a crying-laughing emoji.

She also credited the activewear brand Koral for her attire, which was made from a lightweight bubblegum-pink stretch fabric with navy blue accents. The leggings featured a wide band that covered her navel but still left many inches of taut abdominal muscles visible above the high waist.

Her matching cropped tank top appeared to be lightly lined to enhance the roundness of her bust and was edged in blue with additional panels of the dark color also beneath her arms. The brand logo was printed across the front in capital letters. Haley paired the sizzling outfit with a pair of white high-top sneakers with pale pink detailing along the outsides.

Haley's auburn tresses were styled in wild, layered curls that she tossed back and forth as she posed, letting them spill over and frame one side of her face. Bright sunshine in the background illuminated her hair and created a bronzed halo of light around her head.

The first image captured a close-up view of Haley, who was framed from the top of her head to just below her hips as she leaned against the passenger seat of the black sports car with which she posed. She flexed her midsection and rounded her shoulders slightly, and one thigh was raised as if her foot was propped up. She gazed off-camera with a distant look in her eyes and slightly parted lips.

In the second photo, she turned to face the vehicle and leaned her upper body seductively across a portion of the windshield. Her outside leg was extended straight, giving a stunning view of her shapely thigh and derriere, and the other foot was raised level with her knee.

Haley's Instagram followers couldn't get enough of her incredible figure. They flooded the comments section with affectionate emoji and words of praise for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.