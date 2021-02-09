Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
Carrie Underwood Stretches & Shows Off Her Fit Figure In Tight Leggings
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Country star Carrie Underwood thrilled her 10 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sexy snap in which she showcased her fit figure in a workout set from her own activewear brand, Calia by Carrie. She tagged the company's Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking up the ensemble for themselves.

The photo was taken in an industrial-looking area, with a large truck visible on the other side of a yellow painted iron railing that Carrie used as a prop. She had one foot on the concrete surface beneath her, and the other was positioned on the lower rung of the railing. She pushed her body forward slightly, leaning into her bent leg, and had one hand resting on her knee while the other lingered atop her thigh.

The leggings featured a neutral color palette with segments of navy, charcoal, light gray and pale pink. The fabric clung to her fit physique, hugging her sculpted stems as she stretched her figure.

She paired the leggings with a simple pull-on sweater crafted from a textured navy blue material. The shoulders started part of the way down her upper arms, and she had the sleeves rolled up slightly to give the ensemble a casual vibe. The garment had a loose-fitting silhouette as well as a turtleneck that would combat the chill on a cool day.

Her wedding ring sparkled on her ring finger, and the only other accessory she wore beyond a pair of sneakers was an Apple watch on her wrist.

Carrie's blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in soft waves, and they appeared to be blowing gently in the breeze. Her gaze was lowered as she stretched, a serene expression on her flawless features.

Her audience absolutely loved the share, and it racked up over 54,500 likes within just two hours of going live, including a like from fellow country crooner Jessie James Decker. The post also received 325 comments from Carrie's fans in the same time span.

"I want some new calia gear so bad," one fan wrote, loving Carrie's activewear brand.

"Oh this is my favorite pullover," another follower chimed in.

"You look absolutely gorgeous Carrie," a third fan remarked.

"Beautiful as always!!" another follower commented, including a heart emoji in the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Carrie shared another snap in which she showcased her curves in activewear. She paired a simple white tank with white sneakers and a pair of vibrant purple leggings as she stretched out on a yoga mat, one hand on the ground and the other extended in the air in a pose.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.