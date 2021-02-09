Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Spoilers For Tuesday's 'General Hospital': Sonny's Frustrated & Michael Has A Question For Willow
TV
Stacy Carey

During Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that Sonny will make it clear he's not happy with somebody. He'll get some support, but his key advocate will be paying Nina a visit in Port Charles. His loved ones will be gathering for a funeral service, and Michael will take a moment to ask Willow a big question.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals that Phyllis will visit Nina at the Crimson offices. She initially turned Nina's request for a visit down but talking with "Mike" seemingly changed her mind. Nina will be hoping that Phyllis will recognize a photo of Frank as the man she handed the baby off to all those years ago.

Meanwhile, back in Pennsylvania, "Mike" will find himself at odds with someone. General Hospital teasers indicate that he'll tell the person to bring him in or get off his case. Luckily, he won't be in this tense conversation all by himself.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Lenny will stick up for him. Lenny was quite skeptical of Phyllis' latest stray, but he's come around to a degree. He's still a bit skeptical of Sonny, but will seemingly be open to giving him a chance.

Back in Port Charles, the mood will be fairly somber nearly everywhere. Alexis and her girls will gather at her place, and Kristina will be back in town for the first time in a while. Kristina, Molly, and Sam will be ready to head to the funeral, and Alexis will apparently hesitate.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Alexis will suggest her daughters will be better received there without her. Unfortunately, Alexis has alienated just about everybody at this point, and she may be right that skipping this difficult event might be for the best.

Olivia will seemingly attend, and she'll share some heartfelt moments with Dante. She'll note that "it" didn't have to be this way, and General Hospital teasers indicate that she'll be questioning some major aspects of where and who she is now.

Jax will do his best to give Josslyn a pep talk while Carly will tell Jason she can't face this. At some point during this family gathering time, Michael will reconnect with Willow.

Michael will ask if Willow has given any additional thought to his previous suggestion. After signing the annulment papers, she started looking for a new place to live.

However, Michael's concerned about possible drama and violence sprouting up in the wake of Sonny's death. He suggested that perhaps Willow should stay where she is so she can stay safe, and now he'll follow up on that thought. Will she stay or decide it's time for her to spread her wings?

General Hospital spoilers signal that the next episode should be an emotional one. It is possible that the show slated to air on February 9 will be preempted by the Senate impeachment trial. For now, however, ABC apparently hopes to remain on schedule and they'll share updates later in the day if anything changes.

