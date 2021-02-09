Victoria's Secret Model Frida Aasen Exposes Cleavage As She Goes Braless Underneath Cozy Cardigan

Frida Aasen delighted her 749,000 Instagram followers with a sneak peek at some of her latest modeling work this week. The Norwegian hottie took to her account on Tuesday, February 9 to share a sultry black-and-white snap from the upcoming campaign for Naked Cashmere that brought some serious heat to her page.

Frida posed against a black backdrop for the steamy photo op. She affixed her piercing blue eyes on the camera in front of her, which a tag on the photo indicated was handled by photographer Charlie Lipman. She wore a fierce expression across her face and parted her lips in an alluring manner as she crossed one of her lean legs in front of her to accentuate her killer curves.

Naturally, the Victoria's Secret model was clothed in pieces from the Naked Cashmere line as she worked the camera. Her look included a cozy duster cardigan with baggy sleeves that flowed loosely over her toned arms. The garment was left completely open as it fell over Frida's figure and down to her ankles, leaving her braless chest and chiseled abs almost completely exposed for her audience to admire. She placed both hands over her bosom in an effort to keep the racy look as modest as possible, however, an eyeful of cleavage still made its way into the scene.

Though Frida ditched her top, she did rock pants for the sizzling photo shoot, opting for a pair of tiny ribbed shorts that hugged her curvy hips in all of the right ways. The bottoms just barely grazed to her upper thighs, leaving her long, lean legs exposed, while its high-rise waistband drew attention to her tiny waist and taut stomach.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for fans to take note of the eye-popping new addition to the blond bombshell's feed. It has amassed more than 10,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

"Sooo lovely and sooo beautiful," one person wrote, adding a single flame emoji to the end of his comment.

"Gorgeous," praised another fan.

"You're perfection. Love this shot!" a third follower gushed.

"Very sexy," added a fourth admirer.

Frida's latest work comes after the model enjoyed a relaxing vacation last month. She shared several snaps from the trip, including one that saw her baring her booty in a blue bikini while spending the day out on a luxurious yacht. Fans were thrilled by the cheeky shot, awarding it over 35,000 likes and 184 comments to date.