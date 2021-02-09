Gabby Epstein Grabs Her Chest While Rocking A See-Through Skirt In Sexy Beachside Photo

Gabby Epstein struck a pose outside in the most recent photo that she shared on her Instagram feed. The model posted the solo shot to her page on February 8, and it has been garnering rave reviews from her 2.4 million fans.

Gabby was captured posing outside during her "favourite time of day." She stood in the middle of a beach with small waves crashing behind her. A stretch of mountains appeared behind her while the sky's pastel colors made for a picture-perfect setting. Gabby bent both arms at the elbows, using her hands to cover her chest. She had one foot in front of the other as she looked down at the ground with her lips slightly parted.

She sported a sexy set that did her bombshell body nothing but favors. On top, the model wore a crop top with sequin embellishments. The garment boasted a light pink fabric that popped against her bronzed skin. It had one skinny shoulder strap that fit snugly over her right arm while the opposite was bare. Its scoop neckline dipped down her chest, allowing her to show off her smooth decolletage.

She teamed the look with a pair of layered bottoms. For the first layer, Gabby sported a tiny pink bikini with thin straps that stretched tightly over her hips. The cut of the suit left her toned thighs on display. She added a sheer skirt with a thin waistband that highlighted her toned midsection. Like the top, it featured sequins that added a pop of sparkle to the look.

The outfit also allowed Gabby to show off her defined abs. She went barefoot to complete the laid-back look.

She rocked a pair of dainty gold earrings as her only visible accessory as she pulled her long blond locks back with a center part.

Fans have been loving the most recent update that Gabby added to her feed. Within hours, more than 42,000 double-tapped the post while another 240 left comments. Most applauded her sexy choice of attire, while a few others used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

"Dude. Are you even REAL?! Literally the most perfect goddess," one fan wrote, adding a series of flames to the end of their post.

"Omg look at you, you look so pretty," a second social media user gushed.

"Any time of day with you in the photo, Gabby, is a favourite time of day," one more person commented in reference to the caption.

"WOW Gabby, insanely hot and great legs on you also," a fourth chimed in.