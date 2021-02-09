Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Kelsie Jean Smeby Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Daring White Gown With A Plunging Neckline
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram share, brunette beauty Kelsie Jean Smeby thrilled her 792,000 followers with a double update in which she rocked a daring gown. Her ensemble was from the brand Reformation, and she tagged the company in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Kelsie also made sure to tag several of the creatives behind her beauty look, including Los Angeles-based makeup artist NOELiA as well as photographer and hairstylist Chris Martin.

The photo was taken on a gorgeous terracotta-stone tiled patio with a wrought iron railing visible to her right, lush greenery flowing through the bars. Several additional trees dotted the landscape, and a stone fountain was positioned directly behind her, which she used as a seat to perch on.

The sky above was a gorgeous shade of blue, and the sun shone down on Kelsie's bronzed body as she posed for the steamy shots.

The gown was a stark white hue that contrasted her dark brunette locks, and the long sleeves covered her slender arms. The garment had a daring neckline that plunged nearly all the way to her belly button, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

The fabric draped over her ample assets, and had a defined waist that accentuated her hourglass curves. The lower portion had a flowing silhouette, with the material cascading down her toned thighs, not clinging tightly to her sculpted stems.

The hem of the skirt brushed the floor, and it also had a scandalously high slit on one side that allowed Kelsie to display nearly every inch of her legs. She paired the ensemble with pointed-toe pumps in a matching hue as her only accessory.

Kelsie had one foot planted on the ground and the other bent as she posed for the smoking-hot image. Her long locks were styled in a retro-inspired side part with defined curls and major volume.

For the second image, she switched up her stance, spreading her legs and placing one hand on her waist as she posed. Her other hand went to her curls, flipping her hair back as she gazed directly at the camera.

Her fans couldn't get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 9,800 likes as well as 211 comments within 16 hours.

"You look incredible babe," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Such a beautiful model. Love your work," another follower remarked.

"Absolutely statuesque. Wow," a third fan chimed in.

"Marilyn Monroe would be jealous," another follower commented, comparing Kelsie to the famous bombshell.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie tantalized her audience with a double update which had a similar retro-inspired vibe. She wore a hot pink lingerie set for that particular update, and accessorized with elbow-length gloves and plenty of sparkling jewels.

